KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police witnessed a car crash that left one critically injured, another seriously hurt and others running from the scene at a Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection Friday night.

Around 11:23 p.m., police say a stolen Kia Rio with four people inside was going east on Martin Luther King Blvd, just south of Brush Creek. A KCPD vehicle was sitting at a red light and saw what happened next.

The driver of the Kia ran a red light and was hit by a Dodge van while crossing the intersection.

That same driver and one of the passengers ran from the scene on foot. Another passenger also attempted to flee but was caught by officers. The fourth occupant who was sitting in the rear of the Kia was “critically” hurt and taken to a hospital.

Police say the Kia Rio was a reported stolen car from Raytown, Missouri.

The driver of the Dodge van was taken in by police for “investigation of impairment.” He did not give any inclination of being injured from the crash. A passenger inside the van was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries.”

