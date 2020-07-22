Some tenets at Columbus Park apartments nervous over potential buyer’s rehab plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some senior citizens living in subsidized housing in Columbus Park are concerned over a recent letter from a potential buyer wanting to rehab the property.

Virginia Crescente likes her apartment at Columbus Park Plaza, near Charlotte and Pacific, because it’s located in the neighborhood the 72-year-old grew up in.

“That was my church. That was my school,” she said, pointing to nearby buildings. “This neighborhood means something to me.”

Last Wednesday, Columbus Park Housing, LP, sent a letter to tenants saying they may be required to temporarily move while they rehabilitate the property. The developer is currently in the process of securing federal funding for the proposed project.

“Where is everybody going to move and where are their possessions going to go?” Crescente asked.

The letter explicitly states that residents will not be displaced, but what raised red flags for Cescente was some of the wording, including confusion over whether would have to pay rent at multiple places or the “vague” use of “reasonable terms and conditions” throughout the note.

Crescente, and at least three other tenants, tried calling the media representative listed on the letter but never received a call back.

“They’re just not truthful. It’s all secretive,” she said.

“The statues say you have to use these phrases, and sometimes the common person reads it and do get alarmed by it,” said Edwin Lowndes, the director of the Kansas City Housing Authority.

His agency, which is not directly involved the project, is familiar with the letters in question. It’s a general information notice.

“The most important things in those letters are toward the bottom where it says do not vacate your unit, do not leave, do not move,” Lowndes said.

The letter is one of several developers are required to send under the federal Uniform Relocation Act (URA) before residents are ever moved.

“Before anything might happen, you have to send this,” Lowndes explained. “Then, there’s another letter that, once they know they’re actually going to have families move, they have to give them anywhere between 30-60 days’ notice that it’s really going to happen.

Lowndes said between now and the next letter, tenants should request more information from the developer, including a timeline, benefits and moving expenses due to them if it comes to that.

“The URA is there to protect the residents, not facilitate the developers,” he added.

For Crescente, who has been on waitlists for subsidized housing in the past, the thought of temporarily moving is nerve-wracking.

“What an inconvenience, what undue stress,” she said.

On Tuesday, FOX4 was able to reach the media representative for the potential buyer. She called the concerned tenants to offer assurance that no one is being displaced or kicked out and that the property will remain 100% affordable.

The representative, based out of California, said she’s planning an in-person visit to the property once it’s safe to travel.