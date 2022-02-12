KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald cook remembers his father, “Donald Bellamy” as a gentle and kind soul.

“My dad is the type of person that would do anything for anybody, a totally stranger. You know, my dad will give that person his last dollar,” Cook said.



Cook said the last time he talked to his dad was Friday morning, when they were going over his father’s 60th birthday plans.



They were supposed to be meeting today, for dinner.



“My dad was gonna be 60 On Thursday, the 17th. So actually, today, you know, for an early birthday present, I was supposed to, me and my family was supposed to be bringing my father out to dinner and I spoke to my father prior that morning, you know, and explained that to him and he was very happy, you know, and he was excited to know that we’re going to be picking him up and stuff, and, you know, it’s just, it’s very sad that my dad had to go out this way.”



Instead of celebrating a milestone birthday, Cook says they’re making funeral arrangements after a driver hit Bellamy and left the scene.



“Whoever did that to my dad, you know, if they have any sympathy, they could have at least stopped, and, you know, made sure my dad was okay,” Cook said.



Cook says his dad suffered from glaucoma and was losing his sight.



According to KCPD, Bellamy was attempting to cross Troost at 89th street when he was hit by a white pickup truck.



Investigators say the truck could be or similar to a Ford F-250 and it has distinct features such as a flat bed with wood panels on the side, plus cowl lights that stick out from the truck.



Police believe it could have front-end damage.



For now, Cook is praying whoever is responsible for his father’s death speaks up and urges people to keep their eyes peeled for this truck.



“I know my dad, you know, he didn’t want to go like that and I know my dad, he loves me, and he cares about me, and I just, I just wish the best for him, and, you know, and if anybody sees that truck, please report it to the police.”

The family has made a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

