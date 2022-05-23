KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man will serve less than three years in prison for killing his father.

A judge sentenced Zachary Arnold to 32 months for the shooting death of Capt. Chris Arnold. He will be placed on probation for two years following his release.

Capt. Arnold was a deputy for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, but was off duty when he was killed inside his home on Oct. 5, 2019.

According to court records, the two were involved in some type of argument that ended with the elder Arnold shot. Autopsy reports say he was shot just once.

When police got to the scene, court records said they found Zachary kneeling next to his father. Officers ordered him to come to the door and took him into custody.

The sheriff’s department said while Chris Arnold was not on duty at the time, he was found wearing a soft uniform, which consists of a department polo shirt, pants and his duty belt. Court records say Arnold was likely shot with his service weapon after officers found a Glock .40 caliber handgun in the home along with a spent shell casing.

Zachary previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in his father’s death.

