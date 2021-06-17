Son thinks cell phone could help solve case after woman found dead near KCK boat ramp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities still haven’t said how a woman found dead near a Wyandotte County boat ramp Saturday died. But Serberthia Bassett’s son believes the key to solving the homicide could be her cell phone.

Bassett, 64, lived with her son in Kansas City, Missouri.

“She got friends everywhere. She doesn’t have a car. She’s 64 years old, but she still gets around,” her son said. The family asked not to be named while the suspect is still on the run.

Bassett worked with her son at the family cleaning business and would often help out friends in Kansas City, Kansas.

“She loved to clean. Anybody can call her to help clean a house, clean anything. She’ll clean for them, cook for them. She’ll do anything for anybody, and everybody in Wyandotte County knows her,” her daughter-in-law said.

When she didn’t show up to a job last Wednesday, her son wasn’t immediately concerned. But a text message sent from her phone Friday now has him convinced it wasn’t from his mom, but someone who either has information or is responsible for her death.

“She wouldn’t repeat it. She always says love you son when something don’t go through. ‘I love you son.’ I didn’t get that. You know your loved ones when they respond to you, you know how they respond. That wasn’t my momma,” her son said.

A memorial with balloons and candles now sits along the Turner Diagonal boat access near where someone found Bassett’s body just before 7 a.m. Saturday. Her son can’t believe someone would kill a 64-year-old woman.

“Now I got to go everywhere with everybody in this house because I’m afraid somebody’s going to snatch them up and leave them under a bridge,” he said.

Bassett leaves behind three children, more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Everybody loved her. Everybody can call and depend on her for anything, and that was literally taken away from so many people,” her daughter-in-law said.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t provided a manner of death or suspect information. But family said they are hoping someone might know something about her getting in a white SUV or van with no license plate.