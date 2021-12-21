Kansas City FAA confirms sonic boom in Illinois caused by Boeing test flight

UPDATE ( 1 p.m. on 12/21/21) — The Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets traveling at supersonic speeds.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – The military and Boeing both confirm testing a new F15 EX Strike Eagle created a sonic boom earlier today. There were reports of shaking in central Illinois the area. At times, sonic booms could be heard for hundreds of miles away.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IMEA) says it was made aware of the noise and immediately started investigating. It too confirms that the F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course-corrected, creating a sonic boom.

The IMEA said when the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.

The aircraft can easily break the sound barrier. Boeing has confirmed several test flights in the last few months.

In September, a sonic boom was reported in the Springfield area due to a test flight.

Video shared with WCIA 3 News by a Springfield resident, Nicole Scantlin.

Chatham Police just posted to Facebook to let people know that they are aware of a loud boom that happened at around noon on Tuesday.

Many residents in Sangamon County and Macon County reported hearing the boom.

Officers said they have not yet to find out the source of this event.

They advise people not to call the emergency services about this as it can tie up the phone lines for emergency/priority calls.