SONIC hard seltzers hitting Missouri, Kansas stores in August

CICERO, IL – SEPTEMBER 25: A sign advertises the location of a Sonic restaurant on September 25, 2018 in Cicero, Illinois. Inspire Brands Inc., the parent company of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings, announced today that it was buying Sonic for $2.3 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. — SONIC Drive-In will be launching its new line of hard seltzers at certain retailers in Kansas and Missouri in August, the company said.

The new drinks will first launch in Oklahoma retailers this month, followed by Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Nebraska and Arkansas in August, according to COOP Ale Works. The Oklahoma-City based company will handle the initial production.

Customers will first have the option between two variety 12-packs — tropical and citrus.

The tropical variety pack features Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, and Melon Medley. The citrus variety pack features Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry, and Original Limeade. Customers can also purchase a Cherry Limeade 12-pack and Ocean Water 12-pac according to sister station KFOR.

In 2020, hard seltzer dollar sales topped $4.14 billion, according to Brewbound.

The hard seltzers will not be sold at SONIC restaurants, so you can’t opt for a Route 44. But they will be sold at several stores. Missouri and Kansas retailers haven’t been released yet, but Oklahoma retailers include:

Casey’s

Costco

Homeland

OnCue

Reasor’s

Sprout’s

Target

Walmart

Whole Foods