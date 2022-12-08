LIBERTY, Mo. — The source of a social media threat that led to additional police at Liberty High School is identified according to the school’s principal.

Families with students at the high school received a message from the principal Thursday morning. The message addressed a threat that allegedly started on social media and spread by world of mouth.

Administrators notified Liberty Police about the threat, according to the school’s message. The situation remains under investigation.

We have been assured by our safety and security team and LPD that there is no threat to our building. Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to have an additional presence of LPS safety and security officers at LHS today. We look forward to continuing with a normal day of teaching and learning here at Liberty High School. Dr. April Adams

In addition to the investigation, Dr. Adams said the district is also working with students on rumors and other concerns regarding the threat.

Liberty High School says additional information will be provided to families as it becomes available.

