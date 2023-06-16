KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight fire heavily damaged an vacant church in south Kansas City.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Crystal Avenue and Longview Road around 3 a.m. Friday. They say the fire started inside the chapel of the church building.

Kansas City firefighters and Grandview firefighters responded to the burning church because people who are homeless are known to stay inside the building. Crews searched the building, but did not find anyone inside.

The fire caused so much damage to the building that dangerous buildings inspectors will need to determine if it is safe, or if the building will need to be demolished.

Firefighters have not yet determined what caused the fire.