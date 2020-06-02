South Kansas City man charged after social media post suggesting looting of Raytown Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A south Kansas City man is facing charges after posting on social media the suggestion of looting Walmart in Raytown.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Bryant Lewis has been charged with making a terrorist threat in the first-degree.

According to court records, an assistant manager at Walmart’s store in Raytown spotted the threat on social media and alerted police.

Due to recent looting of Walmarts around the nation, the Raytown store closed early Monday night. Police located and identified Lewis, connecting him to the Facebook posts.

Lewis told police he created the Facebook group “Loot Walmart on 350” as a joke, due to the protests. He also responded to individuals commenting in the group that he was serious about his posts.

He denied that he was going to be present for the event and told police “I was going to make a post that I was just playing.”