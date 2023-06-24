KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old south Kansas City man faces charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman at his apartment complex last month.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Maurice Jacques with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 22, near East 93rd Street and Bales Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman, identified as 24-year-old Nykolett Schroeder, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the middle of the back. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The death was determined to be a homicide.

Police also found a bullet hole in the front apartment door directly across from the Jacques’ apartment.

A witness told police Jacques had been involved in the shooting. He told police he had put the gun in a safe.

Detectives determined from physical evidence that Jacques’ door was open when he fired the weapon. There was no bullet damage to his front door.

In addition, a witness told police Jacques informed him someone had tried to break in and he shot the person.

The victim’s mother, according to court records, told police that Schroeder was homeless.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said charges initially were filed June 16, 2023, under seal. The seal was lifted on Friday.