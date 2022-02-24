KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents at one south Kansas City apartment complex complain they feel trapped in their homes.

The lone elevator in one building at the Cloverset Valley Apartments near St. Joseph Medical Center isn’t working. There’s a sign on the buttons indicating work is being done.

Renters in that building tell FOX4 the sign has been there for six weeks — since Jan. 10 — and they’re tired of waiting, since some of them are physically unable to take the steps.

“I have a nice apartment. I have no problems other than that,” Lela Tucker, a 94-year old great grandmother who lives on the second floor, said.

Independent living for Tucker is tougher when the stairs are her only option. Tucker uses a walker, and can’t easily climb the stairs. Neighbors said she has only left the building three times since the elevator become unusable six weeks ago.

“I like to do for myself,” Tucker said. “My neighbor has been bringing my paper every morning. They bring my paper up to me. My girls have been calling them to see when (the elevator) will be operating again.”

Her girls include family members, as well as Cynthia Vance, who lives downstairs on the first floor. Vance and Tucker said on-site managers claim they’re waiting for municipal codes inspectors to check out the elevator before residents can use it.

Vance said she’s had a recent knee replacement, making use of the stairs painful. Vance said even food deliveries are difficult, since either the resident or delivery person would need to use the elevator.

“My knees won’t allow me to come up and down those stairs,” Vance said. “I’m watching them come in and out of the building, carrying all these bags up and down the stairs — their groceries — just to be able to survive every day.”

Price Brothers Property Management owns Cloverset Valley Apartments. Lisa Gould, a spokesperson for the company, said residents were notified of upgrades being done to the elevator several times. Gould said renters were also offered hotel accommodations at a nearby extended stay hotel.

“If I move to a hotel, I’d have to pack up and go,” Tucker lamented.

Kone Elevators maintains the elevators. A spokesperson for that Chicago-based company said their work is done in that building, and they’re waiting for city codes inspectors.

However, Greg Eldridge, a spokesperson for Kansas City’s Department of Codes, told FOX4 the next regularly scheduled inspection on that elevator is in late August, and he hasn’t received a request for one sooner than that.