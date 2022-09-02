KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The downtown park being built over I-670 is entering the next phase in its development.

The coalition of Port KC, the Downtown Council and the city of Kansas City released a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the environmental assessment study.

“This park will have a transformational impact on downtown and this city: it will reduce the harmful environmental impacts of the highway, it will create much needed green space downtown, it will unlock development potential south of 670, and it will create a new destination attraction for the entire region,” city manager Brian Platt said.

A selection committee will review the RFQ and rank and score the project based on environmental measures and preliminary designs.

Kansas City’s South Loop Link project (Photo courtesy Port KC)

“The process allows for much faster coordination on design needs by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and could reduce total time to completion by months,” Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens said.

The process will take up to a year and be followed by a groundbreaking.

No completion date has been announced, but the aim is 2026. The project will cost about $165 million.

