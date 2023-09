KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound Interstate 35 was closed just north of Chouteau after a dump truck carrying asphalt rolled over Wednesday morning.

The asphalt covered all lanes of southbound I-35. One lane has since reopened, but traffic continues to move slowly.

The Kansas City Fire Department says four people have minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will update with more details and alert when the interstate reopens as we get confirmation.