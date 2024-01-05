KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After nearly 6 months of being closed, crews working on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge project have opened southbound Interstate 35 at westbound Interstate 70.

Southbound I-35 at westbound I-70 closed on July 15, forcing many Northland drivers to find a detour. While SB I-35 is reopening, other areas near the bridge will remain closed.

The current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge carries U.S. 169 Highway over the Missouri River and connects downtown Kansas City to the Northland.

MoDOT has been working on replacing the bridge for over two years. The agency said the current bridge is safe but is nearing the end of its life.

The new Buck O’Neil Bridge is projected to open at the end of 2024. The cost of the bridge project is $220 million.