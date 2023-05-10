KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Several lanes of southbound I-435 are closed at Truman Road due to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. Kansas City police responded to a three vehicle crash along southbound I-435 near Truman Road. Police say injuries have been reported, but have not provided details on the extent of the injuries.

As of 9 a.m. Kansas City Scout cameras show the right two lanes of southbound I-435 remain closed. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.