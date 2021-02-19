Southbound I-635 closed at Swartz Road after shooting in KCK, police say

A shooting investigation closed the southbound lanes of I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, February 19, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting Friday evening on Interstate 635.

Police said the shooting happened in the southbound lanes of I-635 near Metropolitan Avenue. The interstate was closed at Swartz Road as of 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, one suffering from a gunshot wound, in a wrecked car. Both of their injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said. Medics took them to a local hospital.

Download the FOX4KC news app: iPhone and Android

KCKPD said a portion of I-635 will be closed while investigators continue to process the scene and look for evidence.

There is no suspect information at this time.