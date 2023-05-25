IOLA, Kan. — A paramedic in Iola is charged with aggravated sexual battery.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation and in a statement issued Wednesday said Adam Ferguson, 42, was arrested on Monday afternoon. He was later charged that evening with three counts of aggravated sexual battery in Allen County District Court.

The warrant for his arrest related to an alleged incident that happened on Dec. 21, 2022 while he was working as a paramedic with Iola EMS.

The criminal complaint states he sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman who was heavily medicated and unable to give consent due to the effects of a drug – specifically morphine, Toradol, Ativan, dilaudid, Versed, and Tylenol. The charging document says Ferguson was aware of the woman’s condition.

Ferguson posted a $20,000 bond after his first court appearance on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be back in court on June 28.

Iola Police and the KBI are handling the investigation.