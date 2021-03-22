Southern Missouri man shot wife and in-laws because they wouldn’t leave, records say

STRAFFORD, Mo. — Over the weekend, a man was arrested and charged for killing his wife, her mother and her step-father.

Jesse Huy, 50, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action for killing Tonya Huy, Ronald Koehler and Linda Koehler.

According to documents from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Huy called Greene County dispatch, saying he murdered three people. The dispatcher asked why Huy shot them.

“Well, they wouldn’t leave, I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave, and they wouldn’t leave. I’ve had enough,” Huy told the dispatcher.

Court documents then say Huy told dispatchers he would not fight or resist authorities when they arrived. When deputies got to the scene, they arrested Huy.

“I got tired of it and killed all three of them,” he reportedly told the deputies.

Court records say the home where the family was murdered was a modular home with a basement, with each level only having access from the outside. Deputies found the three bodies in the basement section of the home; each victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man was on the scene; he was identified as Huy’s father, identified in court documents as H.H. He lived in the top portion of the home.

During an interview with a Greene County investigator, Huy said he shot each victim twice in the head and told the investigator he lost his temper.

According to the statement, Huy said his wife Tonya had back surgery recently, and her parents came up from Louisiana to help her recover. Huy told the investigator that he was upset and felt the parents had been disrespectful. Huy said Linda stayed at the modular home while Ronald returned to a trailer park they kept their R.V. parked.

“Her mom moved in on me, and R.L.K. would just come and show up at the house whenever,” Huy told the investigator.

Huy then said he felt intruded on and that Linda knew her staying at the house-made Huy unhappy.

Court documents say Huy was upset that he wanted his in-laws to leave and said Tonya wasn’t taking his side. He told the investigator he and Tonya had talked a few times about her parents leaving, and she would defend them being at the house. She also told Huy that half of the house belonged to her and that her parents could stay as long as they liked.

According to court records, Huy said leading up to the shooting; he asked her parents to leave around 5 p.m. His wife then said they could stay. Huy then told the investigator he went outside, got his gun, and shot them each in the head twice. Huy told the investigator the whole incident happened in under one minute.

“From the time I lost it, it was a minute, and it was over. She made me go off, and now there’s three (explicit word) dead people in under a minute!”

Court documents say the investigator asked Huy if he could, would he take it back.

“You know, I wish I could take it back, but on the other hand, I really wish I hadn’t been put in that position,” Huy replied.

According to the statement, Huy told the investigator about a personal code he has where if someone disrespects him three times, he is going to “fix the problem.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android