KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport continues to add new flights, and this time it’s heading to the City of Angels.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines announced a new non-stop flight to the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). BUR is about 26 minutes from downtown Los Angeles.

Starting June 4, Southwest will officially add the flight from KCI to BUR. The airline will also add a flight from KCI to the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

The Burbank schedule will depart from KCI daily at 10:20 a.m. Service to Columbus is only on Sundays.

On top of the brand new destination, KCI will also have increased service to the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Pensacola International Airport (PNS) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

Along with these flights, earlier this month Southwest ramped up its nonstop flights to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Los Cabos International Airport in San José del Cabo, Mexico.