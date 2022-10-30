A view of the new KCI airport terminal’s security lines area on Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to think about your traveling plans.

The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.

The nonstop flights will be effective April of 2023 where flights will be heading to Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Pensacola.

Flights to Indianapolis and Albuquerque will be restored.

