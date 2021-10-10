Southwest cancels over a thousand flights, long lines grow at MCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dallas based Southwest Airlines canceled 1,007 flights as of 12 p.m. Central Time citing air traffic control issues and disruptive weather, according to the airline.

The cancelations caused long lines to form at the desk at the Kansas City International Airport as flyers try to rebook their flights.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

The airline has not offered comment other than tweet sent out Saturday afternoon.

According to someone at MCI, Southwest says they are unable to rebook anyone until Monday or Tuesday.

Southwest, along with several other airlines, experienced a large amount of cancelations over the summer due to staffing shortages.

