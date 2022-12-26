KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Kansas City International Airport on Monday evening have been canceled amid travel chaos for the airline.

KCI Airport’s flight status site shows that by 7 p.m. Monday Southwest had canceled over 10 upcoming flights. Several more flights from earlier in the day were also canceled or delayed, creating long lines and frustrated travelers.

Some waited hours in a long-stretched line trying to get answers from the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.

Scott Bronson visited family in Kansas City for the holidays but found out on Christmas night his flight to Phoenix had been canceled.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen today, not very confident,” Bronson said. “Just hope it gets better, hoping for all these people it gets better. It’s a bad day.”

Other travelers like Jennifer Grabill were hoping to escape the cold Midwest for a warmer climate, but a canceled flight halted those plans as well.

“We kept calling and you can’t through to anybody, and it’s just like everyone else in this whole line. We’re just kind of stuck,” Grabill said. “I just feel so bad because there’s so many people trying to get to family they needed for Christmas.”

Monday night flights from other airlines such as Delta and Spirit showed an on-time status, as of 7 p.m.

As of Monday night, only one Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday has been canceled.

However, Southwest said in a statement it expects flight changes to continue through the New Year holiday.

The airline said consecutive days of extreme winter weather impacted their systems. They are working with safety in mind first to get crews and flights back on times.