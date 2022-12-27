KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines cancelled all flights out of Kansas City International Airport on Monday night, and the situation continues to look bleak on Tuesday.

As of 6:30 a.m., the airline had already cancelled 37 of the 48 scheduled flights out of KCI for the rest of the day. Nationwide, Southwest has already cancelled more than 2,500 flights Tuesday morning.

The airline issued a travel advisory on Christmas morning, saying impacts from a massive winter storm snowballed into a situation that left its crews and planes out of place.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal on Monday evening.

“This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

The situation has become so dire that the U.S. Department of Transportation says it will investigate the airline’s response to the winter storm, as it’s been the most impacted of all domestic carriers.

If you’re flying on Southwest and need more information, the airline set up this page to check flights status, rebook, and request a refund. If you’re looking for information specifically about flights in or out of Kansas City, check the airport’s website here.

An airport spokesperson told FOX4 last week during KC’s snow and deep freeze event that the flight status information on its website depends on the airline providing it, so you may also check directly with your carrier.