KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Midwest travelers dreaming of a beachside getaway will have more options to get out of town this spring.

Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop flights from the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Long Beach, California starting Thursday, March 9.

This is the carrier’s first nonstop service between MCI and the Long Beach Airport (LGB).

With the new addition, Southwest will have 62 daily departures from Kansas City, including 26 nonstop flight destinations.