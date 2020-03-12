Southwest launches one-day sale that includes one-way flights starting at $49

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although events and schools have closed their doors and urged people to stay away from large crowds Southwest Airlines launched a one-day sale that runs through Thursday at midnight.

The sale includes $49 one-way fares to Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville and Chicago. There are also $79 one-way fares to cities such as Albuquerque, Austin and Baltimore

If you’re willing to spend a few more dollars, you can score a $99 one-way fare to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

The sale fares only apply to nonstop service. Travelers must plan to travel between March 24 and June 6, 2020.

Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure.

Click or tap here to see the full list of fares.