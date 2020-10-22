SW Missouri judge revokes probation, sends Schwartz brothers to prison for child molestation

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Webster County judge revoked the probation of Aaron and Petie Schwartz, two brothers guilty of child molestation.

They will serve 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, which is what they were initially sentenced to in September before being getting probation.

According to court records, those charges were originally suspended, but the brothers violated probation three days after receiving it. Those records say they weren’t supposed to have contact with their victim, but violated those terms.

FOX4 sister station KOLR10 was in the courtroom on Thursday, reporter David Chazanov saying when the judge made his ruling, Petie Schwartz started crying, and Aaron Schwartz started to say goodbye to his family.

When they were originally charged, each faced six felony counts of statutory rape or attempted rape, later amended to two counts of child molestation.

KOLR10 reported that court documents from each case showed that the girl was a female relative.

Investigators said the pair each admitted to having intercourse with her, and acknowledged to investigators that they were aware of her age.