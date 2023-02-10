Some of the robots practice their planned routine.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A robotics company based in southwest Missouri will have their robots featured in a special TikTok Super Bowl party.

Stokes Robotics in Carl Junction announced Thursday that they are in Glendale, Arizona and are joining forces with Jason Derulo’s dance team for a Super Bowl performance this weekend. Rehearsals with the robots started yesterday (Wednesday).

The company’s own robots will premier in Derulo’s performance on Sunday for the Super Bowl LVII Tik Tok Tailgate Party, featuring the singer’s new song, Saturday/Sunday.

“I think this is such a big deal for Stokes Robotics.” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, executive director for the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s exciting to see a Carl Junction-based business reach millions of people. We are proud to have Stokes Robotics and Stokes Education in Carl Junction. What a great moment for the Southwest Missouri region.”

A customer of Stokes Robotics involved with the entertainment industry, TLC Creative Technology, helped bring the company this opportunity. They plan to integrate the robots into other major events in the future as well.

Robert & Lynnette Stokes founded Stokes Educational Services, LLC in 2005. The company has since expanded and split into an educational division, Stokes Education – focusing on STEM education, and a robotics solutions division, Stokes Robotics.

The robotics division provides robotic packages for law enforcement, agriculture, and manufacturing, just to name a few.