TOPEKA (KSNT) — A home in Southwest Topeka was destroyed in an early morning house fire after lightning struck a nearby tree.

The Mission Township Fire Department was called to 7512 Imperial Ct. shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday after a reported house fire. They said the home is a total loss, but nobody was hurt. The total cost of damages is still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will keep you updated as we get more information.