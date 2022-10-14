KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft is returning to Earth and will splash into the Atlantic Ocean just before 5 p.m. central.

Before landing, the Dragon Freedom will be visible in parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri starting at about 2:45 p.m. central.

According to NASA, those regions north of Kansas City will be able to see the spacecraft at about 20-30-degrees above the horizon for about one minute before it continues southeast toward the Atlantic Coast.

The Dragon can carry up to seven people and is the first private spacecraft to take people to the International Space Station.

Crew 4 has been in space for nearly six months and undocked from the ISS at about 1:05 p.m. central.

The NASA website will start a live stream to watch the splash landing starting at approximately 3:50 p.m. central.

