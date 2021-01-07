Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Graham address the nation the day after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. — Two of the top leaders of the United States are addressing the nation a day after rioters broke through U.S. Capitol security and into the building, shocking viewers across the globe.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as well as Senator Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., is scheduled to deliver remarks regarding the insurrection at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT). They will also speak on potential steps moving forward.

President-elect Joe Biden also used a speech slotted to introduce attorney general pick Merrick Garland to condemn President Donald Trump and the actions of the rioters. He began his speech at about 1:50 p.m. ET (12:50 p.m. CT).

Lawmakers were back in the chamber today, Jan. 7, a day after the riot began.

“The Capitol is secured and the people’s work continued,” Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the certification, said after proceedings resumed.

“Criminal behavior will never dominate the United States Congress,” agreed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“We will not be diverted from our duty,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., echoed as she gaveled her chamber back into session.

Republican leaders, who have largely been defined over the past four years by their loyalty to Trump, began recalibrating in the aftermath of Wednesday’s chaos through stunning rebukes and admissions.

One of his closest allies in Congress, Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “enough is enough.”

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a top House Republican and the daughter of Bush’s vice president, was much more direct in an interview on Fox News.

“There’s no question the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob,” Cheney said. “He lit the flame.”

Former Republican President George W. Bush, who has been critical of the Trump administration in the past, described the violent mob as “a sickening and heartbreaking sight.”

Outside of the Republican party, some lawmakers have called for new articles of impeachment. Others have requested invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows passing the duties of the president to the vice president when the president is found unfit for duty.