KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the victim was a part of a large crowed gathered in the 3600 block of East Front Street where two vehicles were doing donuts in a parking lot.

An orange Dodge Charger then hit and ran over the victim and fled the scene at about 12:21 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what was initially reported as non-life-threatening injuries, but they were rushed into surgery and pronounced dead from their injuries.

The Charger eventually returned to the scene and made contact with investigators.

The driver was taken into custody.

