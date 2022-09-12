KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Spectrum is seeking field technicians for the Kansas City service area, the company is hosting a national hiring event.

Spectrum announced that the company is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. The company is looking to fill over 600 positions across its 41-state service area.

“We are looking for candidates dedicated to craftsmanship, to deliver and maintain vital connectivity for our customers across the Kansas City area,” Spectrum Area Vice President of Field Operations John Sullivan said. “At Spectrum, our technicians can build a fulfilling technology career with strong starting wages, excellent benefits, and continual training that translates directly to a meaningful career and financial growth.”

Field technician roles offer hourly wages starting at $20 an hour, along with comprehensive health and retirement benefits.

The company also said it also provides extensive ongoing training and a robust career progression program that includes a U.S. Department of Labor-certified Broadband Field Technician Apprenticeship.

Employees can also receive up to $10,000 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum services.

Candidates can learn more about the Field Technician role, and locations with available positions and schedule an interview for Sept. 15 by visiting the Spectrum career website.

