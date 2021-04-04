Speed likely involved in crash that killed teenager, injured three others in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas resident is speaking against speeding, after a teenager was killed near her neighborhood last night.

KCKPD said a car with three people inside was struck by another driver. A teenager, who was in the car that was hit died. Two other teenagers and an adult were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

KCKPD believe speed played a factor in the crash. A spokesperson for KCKPD said this is the second traffic fatality in three weeks where someone was likely speeding, came over a hill, could not stop and hit another car.

People said their hearts dropped when they heard a teenager died in the crash Saturday night, but they said they aren’t surprised speed may be been involved.

“Last night I was in the area, in those exact lanes 15 to 20 minutes before it happened,” Teresa Richardson said. “It easily could’ve been me, but even sadder that it was a child.”



Richardson has lived close to Parallel Parkway for 15 years. She said the fast driving has gotten so out of control, people are speeding through her neighborhood too.



“We do have children in this neighborhood,” said Richardson. “It warms my heart to know children play outside, but still at the same time you’re constantly worried that something is going to happen.”



Richardson’s neighbor, Tracy Voger, put a fence around her house to protect her family and dogs.



“It’s pretty bad,” Voger said. “In the mornings people are rushing back and forth home from work into work and just kind of throughout the day.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android