PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating whether speeding or possible impairment led to a multi-vehicle injury crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at 75th Street and Nall Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found one vehicle on fire. The driver of that vehicle was already out when officers arrived.

Police said the driver of another vehicle continued west of the intersection and into the driveway of a nearby home, striking a parked car. The driver of that vehicle was trapped inside and was extricated by the fire department.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash. Police say at this time injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the driver of one vehicle was westbound on 75th Street and struck a northbound vehicle in the intersection.

Speeding and possible impairment may have been involved in the crash, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Prairie Village Police Department Traffic Unit at (913) 385-4622.