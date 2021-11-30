Speeding led to DUI arrest of Kansas City, Kansas representative, report shows

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol released new information about what led to the arrest of Kansas Democratic House Rep. Aaron Coleman.

Coleman was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI around 1 a.m. on Nov. 27.

According to the highway patrol report, a trooper tried to stop Coleman for speeding on the Kansas Turnpike. The trooper said Coleman refused to stop, and instead took exit 202 in Lawrence at the KTA Plaza. The report said Coleman pulled into a nearby parking lot.

The trooper reported he observed signs of possible impairment during the traffic stop. A DUI investigation ended with Coleman being arrested for driving under the influence. Coleman was released to the Douglas County Jail for DUI, speed and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He was released on a $250 bond. But that may not keep him out of jail for long.

The arrest violated the terms of Coleman’s parole in Johnson County where he is charged with domestic battery.

In that case, police were called to an Overland Park home on Oct. 30, where Aaron Coleman lived with his brother.

According to the affidavit, Coleman’s brother told officers the two men argued over his upcoming baptism. He then accused Coleman of pushing him backward, hitting him in the chest, and spitting on him, prosecutors say.

He was not scheduled to be back in court on the Johnson County case until Dec. 22, but according to court documents, there was a motion to revoke his bond and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Coleman has also been accused of revenge porn as a teenager, threatening a “hit” against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, and stalking a staff member of an opponent.