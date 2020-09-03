‘Spice up’ your fall with a pumpkin spice Twinkie

It seems like every fall there’s a new food that tries to throw a twist on pumpkin spice. This year Hostess is stepping up its game with a pumpkin spice stuffed…twinkie? Yeah, you read that right!

And Hostess isn’t stopping there, its new iced pumpkin cupcakes and caramel crunch donettes are now available in grocery stores nationwide, while supplies last.

“Our insights show that consumers hungrily anticipate the arrival of signature seasonal flavors and they look to limited time only treats to greet them like long lost friends,” Adam Lisook, Director of Brand Marketing, Hostess Brands, said.

If these treats won’t satisfy your sweet tooth, maple glazed and apple cinnamon donettes will hit shelves this October.

The apple cinnamon donettes are dusted with cinnamon sugar and natural apple flavors to mimic an apple pie, while the maple glazed Donettes are topped with a maple flavored glaze.

“At Hostess we pride ourselves on our ability to consistently deliver timeless classic treats alongside fresh new flavors inspired by consumer feedback and evolving taste trends, season after season,” Lisook said.