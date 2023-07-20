KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rate hikes and inflation may have you searching for ways to cut down on your utility bills.

Some so-called “financial advisors” on social media claim to have come up with a way to avoid having to pay your bill altogether.

As a result, Spire said it’s receiving birth certificates, IRS forms and even documents signed in blood on a daily basis from Kansas City area customers when they send out bills for payment.

The trend started about a year ago and only seems to be ramping up.

“They are getting this misinformation in social media, Tik Tok, Facebook and Youtube. These posts are telling them that they can send in information, instead of actually having to pay the bill and the companies that they send them to have to accept these non traditional forms of payments,” Christopher Gagliano, Spire VP of Customer Experience, said.

Gagliano said customers are citing uniform commercial code, Federal Reserve Law and IRS law. Numerous videos online erroneously claim you can turn your bill into a payment voucher ridding yourself of all obligations to pay.

“Customers are spending a lot of time putting this information together. Some of them are getting it notarized and they are sending it certified mail. We just want to make sure that our customers know that your Spire bill is what’s called a non-negotiable instrument which ultimately just means you can’t pay it with a coupon a voucher or a form. You have to use a traditional form of payment that ultimately ties back to some form of bank account or cash,” Gagliano said.

The company hopes before this winter customers realize there are payment arrangements and agencies who may be able to help with your bill. But that hack you saw on Tik Tok won’t.

“The thing that is so upsetting is these are customers are truly struggling to pay their bill. They are spending time working on getting this information and doing these tactics and that’s really just delaying their opportunity to get valid assistance to pay their bill,” Gagliano said.