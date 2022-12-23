KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With frigid weather conditions, Spire is urging people across Kansas City and southwest Missouri to conserve energy immediately.

The energy company said the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures to the interstate pipeline serving the region that also impacts multiple utilities delivering natural gas in the Midwest.

“As a precaution, Spire is asking customers to conserve energy where possible,” the company said in a news release Friday. In addition, Spire is asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage at facilities to minimum levels necessary to protect buildings and inventory.

Spire said this request does not apply to hospitals, nursing homes or essential food processors and public services.

“Our upstream transporter has indicated another day of cold temperatures and heavy demand could further test the integrity of their systems,” said Steve Mills, Spire Missouri West vice president and general manager.

Spire said customers can conserve energy and manage their bills by following these steps:

Turn thermostats down a few degrees; 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit is the recommended range

Turn down thermostats if traveling

Limit use of natural gas fireplaces and hot water heating

During the day, open curtains on south-facing windows to let sunlight heat the home.

Close curtains at night to reduce potential incoming cold from any drafty windows

If windows feel drafty, install insulating drapes, shades or weather sealing tape to prevent cold air from seeping in

Seal areas around the home where air could come in. These leaky areas often can be found around pipes that connect to the outside, unfinished spaces behind cupboards, recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and closets.