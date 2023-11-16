KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s good news for natural gas customers in part of the Kansas City area.

Spire Energy and the Missouri Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that natural gas rates are going down in Spire’s West region.

The MPSC said the change will reflect estimated changes in wholesale natural gas costs and Spire’s Actual Cost Adjustment that tracts over- and under-collection.

Spire West customers currently pay $1.08 per hundred cubic feet of natural gas. With the rate change, which takes effect Thursday, the rate will drop to $1.02.

Spire estimates the change will cut the average monthly bill for residential customers by about 3% or $3.48.

The rate change will only affect Spire West, which covers the following counties: Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon.