LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Beating the heat is easy when you have splash pads and pools to depend on.

That’s what several families did in Lee’s Summit during the heat wave.

“My first reaction was to stay inside,” Parent Addie Bennett said. “But splash pads are always a good option because they’re usually shade. And you can go in and the kids can take a break. You can pack your own lunch.”



Parents said it’s a way to keep their kids busy, cool and active.

“We always have towels on hand so when it gets hotter you can put the towels on the swings or on other things so they can sit on them still,” Bennett said.

These two cousins, Addie and Audrey, started their morning off early with their kids at the splash pad.



“It was gonna be so hot today, so we wanted to do something to cool off and have fun together, so it kept us cool,” Audrey Brown said.



And by the time the sun is at its peak they were headed home to find other ways to stay cool.



“We got here early so that it wasn’t too hot, but the water has been able to cool them off,” Brown said. “Then you have the library, play at home in our sprinklers and just lots of stuff.”

