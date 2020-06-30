Splashpads, playgrounds to open in Jackson County on July 1

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County is going ahead with plans to allow some new outdoor activities this week.

Beginning Wednesday, July 1, Jackson County will enter Phase 2.5 of reopening. The plan will allow splashpads and playgrounds to open.

The City of Blue Springs will open all playgrounds at 7 a.m. July 1. The splashpad at Burrus Old Mill Park will open at 2 p.m. July 1.

Jackson County is also requiring people to wear masks beginning July 1. Their order is identical to an order issued by Kansas City.

Masks are required for adults in public indoor workplaces, businesses, schools, places of worship and public facilities. They may be removed for eating and drinking.

There are exceptions to the mask rule, including for people with medical conditions and disabilities. Children are not required to wear masks, but they are encouraged for children over age 2.

Under Phase 2.5, schools are allowed to open for summer school, outdoor gatherings are allowed with a 100 person limit and youth sports tournaments are allowed with a crowd limit of 100.

You can find more information about Phase 2.5 here.