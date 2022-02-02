KANSAS CITY, Kan. — No injuries were reported after a fire caused minimal damage to a new Kansas City, Kansas restaurant Tuesday night.

The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at The Restaurant KC located at 6720 Kaw Drive, near Jones BBQ.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental starting based on spontaneous combustion of cleaning cloths.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department tells FOX4 smoke detectors made a difference and allowed for early discovery of the fire and a rapid, early response from emergency crews.

The Restaurant KC held its grand opening back on Dec. 15, 2021.

