Sporting KC opens stadium doors for blood drive with nonprofits seeing shortage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated blood banks across the country.

Community Blood Center in Kansas City is one of the blood banks trying to get caught up. On Friday, Sporting Kansas City opened its doors to help.

The Victory Project partnered with the Community Blood Center to host a blood drive. Dozens of donors visited Children’s Mercy Park to give blood.

Donors had their temperature taken when they arrived and masks were provided to anyone that didn’t have one.

Chelsey Smith, outreach and communications coordinator for Community Blood Center, said that due to the pandemic, getting caught up has been harder than ever before.

“We used to collect 70% of our blood supply at blood drives, and now a lot of those businesses, schools and churches are closed — still,” Smith said. “So we are relying on drives like this and these community locations, and we are also relying on our seven donor centers to help build our supply back up.”

On Thursday, they collected about 50 pints of blood, and organizers said Friday they were able to match that.

According to Smith, this blood drive was a step in the right direction, but they still have a long way to go.