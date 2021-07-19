Sporting KC fans can get free scarf with vaccine Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Health officials are continuing to try to boost vaccination numbers with COVID-19 case counts rising.

The Unified Government’s Health Department is partnering with Sporting KC to offer vaccines at Wednesday’s match vs. the San Jose Earthquake.

Like with many vaccine opportunities here in recent months there’s an extra incentive. Wyandotte County now offers vaccine recipients a chance to spin the wheel to get a prize or enter into a raffle for a pair of daily $500 Visa gift cards. In June you could get take a spin around a NASCAR track.

“We’re not seeing the big numbers that we saw a few months ago but we have seen some improvement,” Janell Friesen said.

In early June when only 124 people took them up on their offer at Kansas Speedway 28% of people were fully vaccinated. Now 32% are but vaccinations since May have steadily been behind the early part of the year. But now case counts are back on the rise, with a rolling average of 30 new cases a day in Wyandotte County.

“The last time our cases were around where they’ve been recently was mid-February,” Friesen said.

Ticketholders who choose to get vaccinated Wednesday or at the match July 31 vs Dallas will get a free Sporting KC scarf.

“For us it’s important to be able to give people an option to be vaccinated if that’s what they want to do. We have a building that’s bringing in 20,000 people for a match if it’s just the awareness that we need to get a few people to make it easy and want to do that that’s even better,” Blake McFarland, Sporting KC Director of Fan Development, said.

The Royals are also having a Get Vaccinated at the Plate event the same day Wednesday July 21 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. It’s the second shot from an earlier event but walkups are welcome and you still can get two free tickets to plus 50% off other tickets.