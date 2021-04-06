Sporting KC hosting family friendly ‘Movies at the Park’ this Friday and Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Club Special Events announced Tuesday it is launching “Movies at the Park” this weekend.

The event is a socially distant and free experience for families at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. with the movie “Trolls World Tour” as the feature film.

The park said tickets can be claimed in groups of two to ensure social distance.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food and drinks will be permitted.

