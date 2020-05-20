Sporting KC offering free graduation photoshoot on the pitch for metro seniors

KANSAS CITY, KS – JULY 13: A general view as the sun sets over Sporting Park during the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and the United States at Sporting Park on July 13, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Graduating metro seniors will get a chance to commemorate their accomplishment during the coronavirus pandemic by getting a free photoshoot at Children’s Mercy Park, Sporting Kansas City announced Wednesday, May 20.

“We know the school year didn’t end the way you had envisioned,” Sporting KC’s website states. “And an important moment like this deserves an iconic location and a special memory for you and your family.”

Sporting KC will supply the professional photographer. Each session will happen on the pitch and display the graduate’s name and a photo on the stadium’s video board. Students can be high school or college graduates.

Sign up for your session on the Sporting KC website.

The photoshoots will go from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., May 25-28. Season Ticket Members are also given a Friday, May 29 option, which goes from 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Find STM’s sign-up, here.

Here are a few more things to be aware of:

There is no cost to participate

Social distancing protocols will be in place for everyone working the event

Parking is available in the lot at the corner of Village West Parkway and France Family Drive

Check-in happens at the Budweiser Brew House 30 minutes prior to scheduled time

You may only register for one slot.

Three guests may be included. No parties bigger than four

Sporting KC will share a download link for the finished photos on or before June 1

Grad photos is the latest initiative from Sporting Serves, a philanthropic platform that unites Sporting KC with its charitable arm, The Victory Project.