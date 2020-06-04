Sporting KC to cautiously start full-team training as coronavirus restrictions lift

Alan Pulido #9 of Sporting Kansas City celebrates with teammates Ilie Sanchez #6 and Khiry Shelton #11 after scoring a goal on the Vancouver Whitecaps during MLS soccer action at BC Place on February 29, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Major League Soccer lifted a team training moratorium Thursday that has been in place since March 12, and Sporting Kansas City plans to get rolling again next week, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

League rules prohibit anyone other than players and essential staff from attending the training sessions, including media. All players must first complete a physical examination and have negative test results for COVID-19 before participating. Players and coaches must continue to be tested every other day. A positive test will require isolation until cleared by the chief medical officer.

Entry points at the facility are required to remain open to avoid excessive contact with door handles. No more than five people are allowed in the training room, gym or fitness areas at any time, and social distancing measures must be taken for those people who are in the room.

Players returned to Children’s Mercy Park on May 14 for individual workouts. Manager Peter Vermes said he led the charge to get the players back on the pitch, but that was only the beginning.

“What I can tell you is, we’re not getting to the next phases of any of this stuff unless there’s testing,” Vermes said at the time.

Then, all the players began testing on May 20. Manager Peter Vermes then said that he wanted to get back to team training soon, hoping that matches would follow after.

MLS has kicked around a few ideas for returning to play, including a neutral site for matches in Orlando.