Sports autograph and memorabilia show brings in large crowd on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the biggest names of past and present Kansas City Chiefs and Royals players were at a sports memorabilia show on Saturday.

Athletes like Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman, White Merrifield, Willie Wilson, and Amos Otis and many more were at the event meeting fans and signing autographs for as many people as possible.

There were more than 100 sports memorabilia vendors with player cards, helmets, bats, balls and jersey’s for sale.

The day was a great opportunity for players to look back on some of their fondest memories.

Royals Hall of Famer, Otis, shared the story of how he got the nickname “AO” after speaking to a fan.

“He asked me for my hat, so I flipped my hat to him. Then he said can I have your jersey, so I took my jersey off and flipped that to him. And he looked at me and said ‘Can I get your pants?’ and I said ‘No you can’t get my pants.’ He was the very first one as I was walking by he said AO! I had never before heard it before and I liked it,” Otis said.

The show will continue on through Sunday, where many chiefs players will be to sign autographs. While you do have to pay for autographs, entry to the show is free.