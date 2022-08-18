KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission announced that sports betting will go live in Kansas just in time for the NFL season.

Sports betters will be able to make their first wagers at four state-owned casinos on Sept. 1, two months after legal sports betting went into effect on July 1. Sportsbooks will officially open on Sept. 8.

“Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank all our partners for working with us to get this done in time for football season.”

The four casinos with contracts to receive bets are:

Boot Hill Caisno & Resort – Dodge City

Kansas Star Casino – Mulvane

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway – Kansas City

Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel – Pittsburg

Gov. Kelly signed the law on May 12, making Kansas the latest in a growing number of states to make it legal.

Owned by the state and operated by the Kansas Lottery, each contracted casino will offer sports wagers through different independent platforms.

“The process to bring this to fruition has moved at an unbelievable pace,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “We are excited to be bringing sports betting to Kansas players and adding more fun and exciting play options to the Sunflower State.”

